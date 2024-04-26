The Court House, in Great Bromley, is set to appear on much-loved TV show Four in a Bed.

Richard Prior, 35, and his wife Colleen, 36, were “blown away” when they were contacted by Channel 4 at the beginning of last year.

Speaking to the Gazette, Richard said they found it a “fantastic, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“Me and Colleen were working when we got the call, and both of us were blown away and a little bit nervous,” he said.

“But because we’ve got such high standards, we knew we were going to be okay.

“The Court House has got a very, very good reputation already even though we’ve only been open two years.”

The filming took place in March 2023, with the episodes finally set to air next month.

The Court House in Great Bromley (Image: Google)

Avoiding any spoilers, but teasing what to expect, Richard said: “There were a lot of tears but a lot more laughter.

"We all had a fun time.”

The Court House was one of five pubs from the East of England shortlisted for the Countryside Alliance ‘Best pub’ award last month.

It is also currently ranked fifth on Trip Advisor out of 285 restaurants in Colchester.

Their sister pub Wooden Fender, which Richard ran for eight years, is ranked number one.

“We have a fantastic team, and the chefs are incredible," said Richard.

"We also have a very extensive menu.

“We use local produce and all independent local suppliers.”

Since sharing the news of their upcoming TV appearance on their social media, the post has received more than 100 excited comments and nearly 500 likes.

Richard said he was taken aback by the overwhelmingly positive response.

“It was a really, really friendly response, and that reflects us as a pub and restaurant,” Richard said.

“We were so pleased because we all work so hard, and we strive to be the best we can in all areas.”

Richard and Colleen's episodes will be aired on Monday, May 6, at 6pm, through to Friday, May 10.