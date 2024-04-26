Clacton Arts Centre is heading to the city of Colchester for a night full of acoustic music on Thursday at Three Wise Monkeys, in the High Street.

The Jentones, False Colours and Evy Frearson will all perform in the bar's top-floor venue from 7pm until 10pm.

Evy Frearson performs an amalgamation of different genres, including alternative, rock, indie and folk.

Evy said: "I feel very passionate about performing in general, so anywhere I get the opportunity to perform and travel to I consider myself very lucky."

False Colours, meanwhile, will play their own unique and intricate style of rhythmic, indie, jangle folk music..

And The Jentones is made up of multi-instrumentalists Jennie Suzanne Venus and Tony Woodley who will perform a mix of originals and cover songs.

This event is for over 18s only.

To find out more visit threewisemonkeyscolchester.com.