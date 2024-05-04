A YOUNG Colchester United fan will get to meet his footballing heroes after being named the club's community champion for running a mile every day for a month to help the homeless.
Community champions are nominated by the public before being chosen by the club.
Lucas Harvey was nominated twice, by a member of staff at the club and by a woman called Jackie, who works at Shelter, the charity Lucas was raising money for.
He ran a mile every day in March to raise money for the organisation, which campaigns for tenant rights in the UK and runs a free emergency helpline offering advice to homeless people.
Lucas managed to collect a total of more than £1,700, all of which is going to Shelter.
Mum Lindsey mum said: "I was really touched when they reached out but also proud that what Lucas has done has been noticed.
"Mainly because he is such a caring boy, it’s lovely that it’s been recognised.
"He is very excited. He is going with his dad and has his foam finger ready to cheer the boys on. He has also offered his services if the team need it!"
A Colchester United spokesman said: "Lucas was selected as we’d heard about his efforts to raise money for Shelter, a homeless charity, by running a mile each day throughout March.
"This was something he had decided to do off his own back and got his parents involved with.
"Lucas even ran his daily mile when he was ill, as 'homeless people are still outside when they’re ill.'"
Community champion packages are different for each individual, but most include:
- A stadium tour, photo opportunities and meet some of the ‘behind the scenes’ staff
- Taking part in match day activities, such as inflatables
- A chance to watch the players warm up and to play on the pitch
- Pitch-side trophy presentation with a first-team player.
