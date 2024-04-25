Thomas Burnett admitted actual bodily harm which involved him headbutting Jade Halfacre after she tried to dial 999 in front of the couple’s terrified children.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Friday how Burnett, of Ellis Road, Clacton, briefly left the couple’s address last month to buy cannabis.

Burnett then returned disgruntled and “became immediately agitated and aggressive” towards Miss Halfacre.

Emergency - Jade Halfacre tried to dial 999 but was punched by Thomas Burnett as she tried to do so (Image: Newsquest)

Shanda McAteer, prosecuting, said: “Miss Halfacre was in the kitchen area of the property when Brunett approached her and pushed her with both of his hands, causing her to fall backward into the fridge.

“He proceeded to grab her by the throat with his right hand, although did not restrict her breathing.

“He was shouting at Miss Halfacre and she has tried to get him off but was unable to do so.”

The court then heard how Burnett, 27, then pursued Miss Halfacre as she went into the living room to dial 999.

In front of two children, Burnett then attempted to stop Miss Halfacre from calling the police and punched her repeatedly.

Miss Halfacre then fled upstairs and locked herself in a bathroom as she tried to dial 999 again, but Burnett pursued her, pushed the bathroom door open, and headbutted her.

Burnett, who spent two months at HMP Chelmsford before Friday’s hearing, appeared before the crown court on Friday for sentencing before His Honour Judge Alexander Mills.

Judge Mills acknowledged Burnett’s upbringing was partly down to “a poor upbringing”.

Work - Thomas Burnett must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work (Image: Pexels)

He said: “The pre-sentence report says much of your offending is the result of poor upbringing.

“As you grew older, you sought material wealth through criminality, and poor role modelling left you ill-equipped to manage intimate relationships.

“You were a member of a gang a number of years ago but have moved yourself away from that.”

Burnett was sentenced to one year and three months in jail, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.