The Naze Tower has reported a kestrel is back in the tower’s nesting box.

Imagery from a camera located in the bird box shows the kestrel looking after four unhatched eggs containing baby birds.

The venue shared the news on social media.

According to the Woodland Trust’s website, Kestrels will normally lay their eggs in urban area rooftops and holes in April or May.

The chicks then hatch around a month later and then spend several weeks in the nest.

Adorable - the four eggs in the nesting box (Image: Naze Tower)

In 1720, the tower was constructed as a navigation mark for ships sailing in and out of Harwich’s port.

Between 1914 to 1918, the tower was even used by the British army in the first World War, where they added sentry boxes at the time.

The grade two listed building has over eight floors and now houses an art gallery, a museum which celebrates the tower and the Naze’s history, a café, and a roof viewing platform.

Naze Tower is open to visitors from March 28 to November 3, 10am to 5pm, seven days a week.