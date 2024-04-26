Mr Gilbey, 40, was remembered by loved ones at a cremation service in Weeley yesterday afternoon.

During the service, civil celebrant Lucy Foster told the hundred-or-so mourners about some of the escapades which endeared Mr Gilbey to so many and eventually brought him television fame.

Mrs Foster recalled one particular story about Mr Gilbey participating in a Duke of Edinburgh Award which involved him hiking 15 miles.

Missed - Gogglebox star George Gilbey who was laid to rest at Weeley Crematorium on Thursday (Image: Public)

Rather than walk the whole distance, Mr Gilbey “hid in some bushes, dirtied himself up, and got his mother to take him to his destination”.

Mrs Foster joked: “Forgive this one… partners in grime.”

Mr Gilbey was best known for starring in the Channel 4 TV series Gogglebox, which featured families watching popular TV shows.

He was filmed watching the programme at their Clacton home with his mum Linda and step-father Pete McGarry.

After the show won a BAFTA, Mr Gilbey was “ecstatic”.

Mrs Foster added: “So much so, that when he got hold of the award, he would run around with it and wouldn’t give it back.

“It was this side of George so many people loved watching.”

After Mr Gilbey appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, his profile allowed him to carry out charity work which involved him raising money for Parkinson’s UK, a charity he became fundraising for after his mother was diagnosed with the disease.

Poignant - Flowers laid in Weeley in honour of George Gilbey (Image: Public)

The service also heard about Mr Gilbey meeting his girlfriend Gemma Conway at Ascot in 2015.

A year to the day after they met, the two celebrated the birth of their daughter Emily.

Mrs Foster said: “He was a stay-at-home dad and loved looking after her – he doted on her and later took her to work with him.”

A tribute from Mr Gilbey’s mother, Linda, read: “He was the kindest person ever and a true gentleman – I am so proud of him.

“It was an honour being his mum and I’m so thankful for the past 40 years.”