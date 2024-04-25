The incident occurred in Lovers Lane, off Tye Road between Great Bentley and Aingers Green.

It is thought to have happened be overnight on April 22 and 23.

One frustrated resident described the mess as “disgusting”.

Dirty - the fly-tipping has been dubbed 'disgusting' (Image: Public)

He said: “Fly-tipping is becoming something of an epidemic in this area but this is particularly bad even by current standards.

“It is clearly builders’ waste and is completely and utterly disgusting.”

On the incident, Tendring Council environment boss Mike Bush said fly-tipping waste is unacceptable behaviour that impacts local residents.

Rubbish - the waste on the side of the road (Image: Public)

“Fly-tipping is an offence and will not be tolerated within the Tendring district,” he said.

“Tendring Council is aware of this incident and has made arrangements with our contractor to clear the waste.

“When fly-tipping occurs on council-owned land, we work to clear it as swiftly as possible, also checking for evidence of where the waste has come from and who has fly-tipped it.

“This evidence can lead to enforcement action against the offenders.

“The clearance and investigation all cost Tendring residents, which makes it particularly unacceptable.”