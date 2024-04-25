More than 100 people came together as part of the service to say their farewells to Mr Gilbey, 40, who tragically died in Shoeburyness last month.

The service was so well attended more than 30 people had to stand outside the crematorium after the service started at 3.30pm.

The Hollies’ ‘He ain’t Heavy, he’s my Brother’ was played as Mr Gilbey’s hearse was carried into Weeley Crematorium.

Cherished - More than 100 people gathered at Weeley Crematorium to remember to George (Image: Public)

Moving - Floral tributes for George at Weeley Crematorium (Image: Public)

Civil celebrant Lucy Foster, who led the service, welcomed the crowds inside.

She said: “This is a great comfort to his family and we shall give him the send-off he would have liked.”

Talking about Mr Gilbey’s early life, she said: “George was a cheeky chappy from a young age, who lived a full and at times exciting life filled with warmth, generosity of spirit, and much love.

“There were challenges along the way, but he was well loved by all those that knew him.”

Mr Gilbey was born on January 7, 1984 at Rush Green Hospital in Dagenham to Jim and Linda Gilbey.

The family moved to live in Grays when Mr Gilbey was six months old, and he was often looked after by his older sister Jackie.

Mrs Foster added: “He was a handsome little fella and he was a bit of a diva, even then.”

When Jim and Linda Gilbey took over the Woolpack Inn in Witham in 1987, a young George would “climb up and dance on the bar for laughs”, Mrs Foster said.

“George enjoyed entertaining and enjoyed a good audience – he knew how to make people laugh.

“He also developed his pool skills from a young age and gave the punters a run for their money.”

Loved - George Gilbey with his mum Linda (Image: Public)

Mr Gilbey’s “dellboy career” took off in 1994 when Linda Gilbey took over the King’s Head pub in Braintree and her son started selling Christmas trees in a carpark.

Around the same time, Mrs Gilbey was a foster parent, “opening her heart, home, and family to vulnerable children.

“This very much included George, who was a foster brother to many.

“Many of the young people who benefited from the care they were shown are here – some of them took George in today.”