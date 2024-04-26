Tendring Council’s Community Leadership Overview and Scrutiny Committee wants the authority to meet with transport providers in an effort to improve the opportunities for residents and visitors to use public transport services.

These services include the bus operator Hedingham and Chambers and the train operator Greater Anglia.

The committee discussed the final report of a task and finish group at a meeting on Tuesday following its inquiry into the community and public transport network in Tendring.

Railway - a Greater Anglia train (Image: Greater Anglia)

Councillor Graham Steady, chairman of the Community Leadership Overview and Scrutiny Committee, said the inquiry found the public transport system across the district faces challenges of scale, frequency, and in some cases reliability.

Mr Graham said: “The committee has made a series of recommendations to the council’s cabinet in a bid to improve the frequency, reliability and quality of local public transport services, including holding a summit with local transport providers.

“We are also calling for an improved rail service from Clacton, moving to a half hourly service, rather than the current hourly service.

“The committee also wants to ask Hedingham to review the provision of bus stops to support the new Marks and Spencer’s store at Brook Park West, the Crematorium at Weeley, as well as looking at the potential for park and ride to Clacton at peak tourist season, building on the experience of Clacton Airshow.”

Roads - a Hedingham and Chambers bus (Image: Hedingham and Chambers)

Other recommendations include taking advantage of levelling up funding to support improved public transport and engaging with Essex County Council on the potential for demand-responsive transport.

This could see services provided in areas of low passenger demand which are not considered viable for a regular bus service.

The committee also called on cabinet bosses to advocate for more public services to be brought to coastal areas so there is less need to travel for education and health care.

It also recommended developer contributions are used to pay for new bus routes as part of the revised Local Plan.

The committee’s recommendations will now be considered by the council’s cabinet.