Daniel Farley, 21, is in with a chance of winning the best Individual Cake at this year's Britain’s Best Cake awards after he entered his own twist on classic Quine Whirls.

The chef, who works at the Blue Garden Cafe, in St Johns Road, was delighted to hear his bakes had made it to the finals, which are set to be held at the National Food and Drink Expo at the NEC in Birmingham on Monday.

Delighted - Daniel Farley and his Quince Whirls (Image: Blue Garden Cafe)

Daniel said: "I’ve always enjoyed making cakes in the kitchen at Blue Garden and Viennese Whirls were one of my favourites.

"For the competition I decided to add a bit of an exotic twist by making the filling out of Quince jelly.

"We grow quinces in the orchard at Blue Garden so I thought it would be good to add a bit of special home-grown flavour in a jelly along with the butter-cream filling.

"So, now I’m taking six of the whirls all the way to Birmingham on Monday morning to see if I can scoop a national prize."