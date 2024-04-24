Milsom Hotels & Restaurants has launched Deck 1853, which has a “grab and go” menu using recyclable and compostable packaging.

The menu includes pizza, classic pasta dishes, sandwiches, baguettes, and paninis.

There will also be an ice cream hatch – due to open this summer – which will serve Italian Gelato and classic soft-serve ice cream as well as Paddy & Scott’s coffee and snacks.

Seating - Deck 1853 will have a capacity of 24 for its indoor seating (Image: Milsom Hotels and Restaurants)

There is even dog-friendly menu items in what is being described as a “exciting deviation” for the Pier Team which will manage and oversee Deck 1853 as they now enter the "takeaway business".

Deck 1853 has indoor seating for up to 24, which is in addition to the surrounding benches and outside seating of Ha’penny Pier where there are views of the Stour and Orwell river estuaries.

Deck 1853 was previously known as Cafe on the Pier and was acquired following discussions with Christian Zeeman of Harwich Harbour Ferry, who previously operated the business since 2021.

While the name Deck 1853 refers to the 1853 construction date of Ha’penny Pier's construction in 1853, named after the ½d (half an old penny) toll that was charged.