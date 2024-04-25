The animal was allegedly spotted by concerned resident Glyn Wiltshire near waters off Walton around 7.38am.

A video of the dolphin and a plea for help was posted by the individual on The Walton on the Naze Network Facebook page this morning.

Glyn said: "I was running and saw the fin and it was moving very slow for a while, pacing up and down.

"Then it slowly made its way a bit more inshore and got stranded.

another image of the animal

"So I posted it on the Walton network, everybody was very helpful called a number for help and gave them my location."

The charity, British Divers Marine Life Rescue, which helps rescue wildlife, has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Our volunteers are currently monitoring the dolphin but we can't make any further comment at the moment.

"An influx of members of the public to the area wouldn't be helpful."