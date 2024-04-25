A 'DOLPHIN' has reportedly been sighted ‘struggling’ in shallow waters this morning near an Essex seaside town.
The animal was allegedly spotted by concerned resident Glyn Wiltshire near waters off Walton around 7.38am.
A video of the dolphin and a plea for help was posted by the individual on The Walton on the Naze Network Facebook page this morning.
Glyn said: "I was running and saw the fin and it was moving very slow for a while, pacing up and down.
"Then it slowly made its way a bit more inshore and got stranded.
"So I posted it on the Walton network, everybody was very helpful called a number for help and gave them my location."
The charity, British Divers Marine Life Rescue, which helps rescue wildlife, has confirmed it is investigating the incident.
A spokesman for the charity said: "Our volunteers are currently monitoring the dolphin but we can't make any further comment at the moment.
"An influx of members of the public to the area wouldn't be helpful."
