Emily Brewster had been celebrating a friend’s birthday in Clacton last month before she attempted to drive home in her Vauxhall Vivaro campervan.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday how Brewster then pulled over at the side of Clacton Road and fell asleep with the campervan lights still on.

Police officers attending an emergency callout passed the campervan at 3.30am, and when they returned an hour later they spotted the vehicle in the same spot with its engine still running.

Hearing – Emily Brewster appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (Image: Newsquest)

Prosecuting barrister Serena Berry told the court how police then approached the vehicle where Brewster was sleeping in the driver’s seat.

She said: “It took some rousing on behalf of the officers to wake this defendant up – they were knocking on the window several times and eventually the defendant was alert to them being there.

“It was quite clear she was intoxicated.

“The officer managed to open the door and the engine was still running; it’s clear her speech was extremely slurred and officers said she smelt of liquor.

“She told them she had pulled over because she was ‘on a level’ – she disclosed she had drunk ‘a couple of beers’.”

Brewster, 32, was found to have 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and later admitted to one drink driving charge.

Zoe Hosking told the court how the defendant, who has been driving for 14 years, thought her drink may have been spiked.

She said: “She planned to sleep in a campervan in a pub carpark – that was always the intention.

“That evening, she recalls having three beers.

Business – the court heard how Emily Brewster's cleaning business would suffer if she lost her driving licence (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

“After that, she doesn’t remember anything – the only thing she remembers is feeling very groggy and not herself.

“She does suspect her drink may have been spiked, but as you can appreciate, she can’t provide any evidence.”

Miss Hosking added that Brewster, of London Road, Stanway, runs her own cleaning business and needs a driving licence to carry on working.

Brewster had her driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points and was required to pay £266 in costs.