Elaine Lacey, 64, has been a Clacton resident for five years and is organising the second Harlow to Clacton charity bike ride in memory of son Greg Burton, who died, aged 38, on July 31, 2022.

Greg, who was a father of two children, battled with alcohol addiction and spent a considerable amount of time homeless in Harlow for over a year while "fighting his demons”.

Elaine always offered her son support and tried to help him.

She described him as a “loveable rogue” who was “bit of a hero”.

Loved - Greg Burton at the beach when he was staying with his mum, Elaine (Image: Elaine Lacey)

According to Elaine, he was very protective and made sure to look after other homeless people.

After spending time on the streets, Greg was helped by Harlow charity Streets 2 Homes and stayed in temporary accommodation, but it was his dream to have his “own front door” one day.

In 2022, Greg spent many happy periods staying with his mother and her partner in Clacton, and spent the last three months of his life in the town until his death due to alcohol in July 2022.

The first memorial bike ride took place on July 22, 2023, and was organised by the whole family.

It raised thousands of pounds for Streets 2 Homes.

Gone but not forgotten - Greg Burton (Image: Elaine Lacey)

This year’s event will take place on July 27 and is raising money for Clacton-based homeless charity Hope at Trinity.

Elaine said: “I’m very excited, very overwhelmed as people have been so generous, it is so rewarding.

“When we said about this event and taking it to Clacton, I was given the job of organising it. I’m a bit consumed in a good way, it has given me purpose.

“It’s incredibly close to my heart because of my boy, it holds such deep meaning as a family.

“Greg was so caring and wanted to look after everybody, we don’t want people to forget Greg.

Family and friends - Darryl Welsh, Elaine's brother Graham Dowers, and Charlie Dowers at last year's bike ride event (Image: Elaine Lacey)

“We want to raise money for something that was close to his heart.

"I want to try and save a life because I know people die on the streets. If we can save one life, that will mean the absolute world.”

Greg’s family members, friends and others will take part in this year’s ride.

Elaine, who worked as a carer before Greg died, opened up about his struggle.

She said: “It’s the most horrendous thing ever - you never think you are going to outlive your child.”

Remembering Greg - Greg's mother Elaine Lacey is pictured in the blue dress alongside friends and family during last year's charity event (Image: Elaine Lacey)

“He was promised rehab. He was on two litres of vodka a day and we got him down to a 70cl bottle a day.

“If I can help one person not go to the depths my son went to, that will be fantastic.”

A JustGiving page will be set up for the event and a celebration and raffle will be held after the bike ride at the Martello Lounge on Clacton Pier.