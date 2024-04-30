Progressing into its 'pre-examination' phase, the Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm project is now under formal consideration by the Planning Inspectorate.

The project, which plans for the wind farm to be located 22 miles off the coast, has been developed by RWE on behalf of the project partners.

Map showing where the wind farm would be located (Image: RWE)

The examination period is expected to begin this summer and last six months.

It will analyse project specifics such as the detailed layout and the expected impact on communities, wildlife, and the environment.

Project lead, Diane Mailer, said: "This is a major milestone for an important project that will generate renewable energy for the equivalent of hundreds of thousands of homes, support the UK government’s net zero targets, and create job and supply chain opportunities in the local area.

"Informed by feedback from the local communities and other consultees, the project’s design has evolved significantly over the last four years.

"It is through this engagement, alongside our close coordination with the North Falls Offshore Wind Farm project, that we have submitted proposals that deliver the best possible project, while minimising impact to local communities, wildlife and the environment.”

The wind farm would be an extension to the existing Galloper Offshore Wind Farm, and would be spread across two separate seabed areas in the southern North Sea, covering 128km2.

The plans are for 79 turbines (Image: RWE)

The project, consisting of up to 79 turbines each with a maximum tip height of 399m, aims to create enough energy for hundreds of thousands of homes.

The UK Secretary of State for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero is anticipated to give a final decision on the project by summer 2025.

A three-month recommendation phase will follow the examination phase to create a nine-month consideration period.

RWE intends to maintain the pace of investment with the ambition to invest around €8 billion net in the years 2024 to 2030 in developing clean energy projects in the UK to support the energy transition.

The public can register to participate in the examination process as 'interested parties', with registration opening soon.