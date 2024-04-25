Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Lily

Lily (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Poodle (Miniature) crossbreed

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Lily you can view her full profile here.

Lily was found as a stray and with no family coming forward for her she is now looking for a new home she can call her own.

She loves curling up in people's laps but is also a very active dog who loves to explore and keep busy.

Lily gets on well with other dogs when out and about, but she would prefer to have her home to herself.

Additionally, any children in the home should be over the age of 12.

Ronnie

Ronnie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Poddle cross

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Ronnie you can view his full profile here.

Ronnie is described as a "furry friend who'll fill your heart to the brim" and is looking for a home to call his own.

He needs to find a peaceful home with owners "who get what rescue dogs go through".

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Now, Ronnie's a bit of a sensitive chap who values his peace and quiet, so a home without the pitter-patter of little feet would be top-notch for him. He's not one for rough and tumble – a serene adult-only setup is where he'll shine brightest.

"But worry not, if your grandkids pop ‘round now and then, respect and understanding are the keys – just let Ronnie roam at his own pace and all will be well."

Biffy and Bunty

Biffy and Bunty (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old (Bunty) and 10 years old (Biffy)

Breed - Domestic shorthair

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Biffy and Bunty you can view their full profile here.

Bunty and Biffy are two cats who are described as inseparable so are looking to find a home together.

They would like to find a peaceful home with any children in the home being over the age of 8.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Biffy, with his heart of gold, will seek out your touch and happily purrs away as he receives his well-deserved fuss.

"Bunty might be a tad shy at first, give him a few minutes, and he turns into a cuddle magnet, seeking out the gentle cradle of your arms or a warm lap."

Frankie

Frankie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Adult

Breed - Continental

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Frankie you can view her full profile here.

Frankie is described as having an "easy-going demeanour" which means "you don't need to be a rabbit guru to win her heart".

Danaher Animal Home adds: "With kids in the house, Frankie's a gem. She doesn’t get her fur in a twist over some hustle and bustle, making her a great match for families with children around 8 years or older.

"Just remember, she prefers her greetings at ground level, as her cuddles are best enjoyed without the lift-off – a 'paws-on-the-ground' policy, if you will."