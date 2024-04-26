National Rail says ASLEF, Britain’s trade union for train drivers which has more than 20,000 members, is set to strike again on May 7 to May 9.

On May 7, services operated by Greater Anglia, which serves locations such as Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Witham and more, will be affected.

According to the National Rail website, it is likely that Greater Anglia will only offer limited services on a small number of key routes into London, with most routes seeing no service at all.

It also said the Stansted Express is expected to run an hourly service, but early and late trains may be impacted.

The Greater Anglia website says that although the strike day it will be impacted on is May 7, there will be some service alterations until May 11.

On May 7, operators c2c, Great Northern, Southeastern, Southern, South West Railway and Thameslink will also be affected by the strike day.

Several over train operators will be affected on May 8 and May 9.

This follows on from the last strike which lasted from April 4 to April 9.

If you are travelling during the strikes, it is advised to check your journey closer to the time for the amended train timetables.