Figures from HMRC show there were 160 fewer families in Tendring who were in receipt of child benefits in the 12 months to August, with there being 14,515 families for 25,620 children.

Nationally, fewer families than ever are receiving child benefits, with a current level of 6.9 million down from the record of 7.9 million in 2012.

In 2023, a record 741,305 families also opted out of receiving the payments, including 990 in Tendring which is an increase from 865 families last year.

In 2013, the High-Income Child Benefit Charge was introduced and since then in Tendring those in receipt of child benefits has fallen by six per cent.

The current rules are that only one parent per family can claim, although there is no limit on how many children it can be claimed for.

This April, the amount for the eldest child rose from £24 to £25.60 and for younger children, it rose from £15.90 to £16.95.

As of this year’s Spring Budget, the solo or joint income level that the recipient would be liable to repay from has risen from £50,000 to £60,000 per year.