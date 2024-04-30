Showcasing a variety of fruit and vegetables, the bountiful forests include apples, cherries, rhubarb, and strawberries.

St Osyth Church of England Primary school has led the way with its 100 square metre food forest.

Fil Carvalho, schoolteacher at St Osyth Primary School, said: “We’re hoping this will give children a bit of responsibility for the environment and some understanding of what it takes for crops and food to grow.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the children grow alongside the trees.”

Designed to replicate natural ecosystems, the project will see the schoolchildren share the fresh produce with local residents.

The project is led by author and comedian James Campbell, who will now help create more food forests in schools across Essex over the coming weeks, including in the Mayflower Primary School, Dovercourt; Elmstead Primary School, Elmstead; Millfields Primary School, Wivenhoe; and Prettygate Junior School, Colchester.

Funding for the food forests was granted to the East Anglia Permaculture Association by Essex County Council and the NINEVEH Charitable Trust.

James said: “The funding has meant we’ve been able to buy lots of trees and equipment for these food forests.

“What’s been lovely about St Osyth is all the children getting involved, because it gives them a stake in the whole thing.

“I think children like having practical jobs to do, and I’ve been really impressed by how they’ve learned quickly and taught each other.”

St Osyth is part of the Essex Climate Focus Area, which covers the River Blackwater and River Colne.

The council aims to see 30 per cent of the Climate Focus Area comprise natural green infrastructure by 2030 in a bid to help the county become net zero and more resilient to climate change.

Sam Kennedy, Director of Environment & Climate Action at Essex County Council, said: “It’s great to see young children in Essex relish the opportunity to help mitigate climate change.

“The Essex Climate Focus Area is an ambitious project and the food forest at St Osyth shows how collaboration will be key for its success.”