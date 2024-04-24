These include a service at Clacton War Memorial as well as two nostalgic shows at Clacton’s Princes Theatre later this summer.

The events will mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, which saw the start of Allied operations to liberate Western Europe from Nazi German control during the Second World War.

The service, organised by the Clacton Royal British Legion and supported by Tendring Council (TDC), will take place at the war memorial in Clacton’s seafront gardens on Thursday, June 6, at 11am. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Councillor Dan Casey, president of the Clacton Royal British Legion and TDC vice chairman, said: “At the time, D-Day was a beacon of hope for the millions of people living under Nazi oppression.

“It saw the Allied invasion of France and ultimately led to the end of the war in Europe within a year.

“It was a turning point in the war, but also a sad occasion for the many families who lost loved ones during the operation.

“This year marks a major anniversary of that operation, and we will be paying tribute to those who gave their lives so that we may have the freedom we enjoy today.”

Clacton’s Princes Theatre, which is run by TDC, will be hosting two epic shows with a D-Day twist.

On June 11 at 2pm, it will be staging ‘Thanks for the Memories’ featuring heart-warming nostalgic songs and a flag waving finale paying tribute to the veterans of the armed forces.

On September 22 at 2pm, the theatre will host the D-Day Darlings’ 80th Anniversary Tour, which will see the wartime-inspired group perform the best loved songs of the era.

This year’s Clacton Airshow on August 22 to 23 will also have an overarching D-Day theme, with the iconic RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight headlining the event.

Aircrafts had a crucial role to play in Operation Overlord with Lancaster bombers flying sorties ahead of and during D-Day to soften up the German defences, while Hurricanes supported communications between the invasion forces and headquarters in Britain.

TDC chairman councillor Gary Scott said: “D-Day was a key moment in the Second World War and our community will be remembering the sacrifice made by so many.

“We would also love to hear about any events people are planning to host in the district, so we can share the news with our residents.”