The U15 team at FC Clacton gathered for a memorial game after the club lost a huge supporter, Vickie Burnett.

Her sons are part of the team and Vickie is remembered as a huge part of the town’s football community.

In a statement, the club said: “Following the U15s memorial match on Thursday for Vickie Burnett, we would like to thank so many people for the hugely successful evening and say how proud we are of all our U15s hard work to give FC Clacton a fantastic win with a total of six goals in Vickie’s honour.

“Firstly, we would like to give a special thanks to our U15s opposition, Stanway Villa Club, players, parents and management for travelling to us Midweek to make the whole evening possible.

“We would also like to thank everyone who came along, and those who donated and helped gather prizes for our hugely successful raffle.

“It was a fantastic evening and atmosphere, which started off with a two-minute silence with a gorgeous flower centrepiece."

Silence - Two minutes of silence in memory of Vickie ahead of the game (Image: Sarah Bovington)

More than 350 people attended the match and raised £2,282.55 for Vickie’s children through gate donations, raffle tickets, and team and company donations.

“We couldn't be prouder of our community.”

Vickie’s sister Donna said: “On behalf of myself, mum, dad and all the children, we would like to thank Stephen Wright, Natalie Madden and everyone at FC Clacton for all they have done.

“It was lovely and overwhelming to see how many people turned up to honour Vickie. It really did touch our hearts at this very difficult time.

Flowers - A lovely centrepiece was laid down during the two minutes of silence in memory of Vickie (Image: Natalie Madden)

“Vickie would have loved every minute of it, and to see our nephew and grandson score twice for his mum and listening to the crowds cheering him and both teams along, it made us proud.

“The whole team did a fantastic job out there.

“We were asked on the night if people could donate flowers for the funeral, and the family would be honoured.”

Boots - Vickie's son played the match in special boots, which were bought for him by a close family friend (Image: Natalie Madden)

Anyone who would like to donate flowers is asked to contact Suzanne at ‘The Village Florist’ in High Street, Aveley at 01708 866580.

Vickie’s family have confirmed the funeral will be held on May 3 near, but closer to her family’s home.