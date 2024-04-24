Researchers from the University of Manchester analysed coroners' court records from 2019 to 2021.

The team called for greater action "to prevent deaths from drugs, alcohol and suicide", and said the Government must improve the inequalities found across England.

Their analysis showed 46,200 people lost their lives due to drugs, alcohol or suicide in England which is the equivalent of 42 people per day.

In Tendring, there were 64 deaths linked to alcohol, 46 caused by drugs and 29 suicides reported during the same period.

This means there were 139 'deaths of despair', a collective term for deaths from these causes.

Out of 308 local authorities in England, Tendring has been ranked 76th highest with a mortality rate of 40.1 deaths per 100,000 people.

A spokesman for the Department for Health and Social Care said: "The Government is committed to narrowing the gap in healthy life expectancy by 2030 and to increasing healthy life expectancy by five years by 2035.

"Spending on mental health has increased by more than £4.5 billion in cash terms since 2018-19.

"We’ve published a 10-year plan for tackling drug and alcohol-related harms and are investing an extra £532 million between 2022-23 to 2024-25.

"Our ambitious plans for a smoke-free generation will also save tens of thousands of lives."