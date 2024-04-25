The Food Standard Agency's job, set out in law, is to safeguard public health and protect the interests of consumers in relation to food.

Inspectors have now evaluated a trio of restaurants and pubs based in the district, having carried out visits last month.

Bouquet Garni Carterers Ltd, in The Haywain, Bentley Road, Little Bromley, was rated four stars.

Its hygienic food handling was considered good and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building generally satisfactory.

The Haywain in Bentley Road, Little Bromley, Manningtree, was also given four stars and also praised for its handling of food and management of food safety.

Like Bouquet Garni Carterers Ltd, inspectors considered its cleanliness and condition of facilities and building generally satisfactory.

Nikki's Cafe Bistro, in Pallister Road, Clacton, however, was given a rating of just two stars, with improvements needing to be made to its cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Its food handling and management, meanwhile, were rated generally satisfactory.