Running from Thursday May 2 to Monday May 6 the event attracts up to a thousand visitors to Harwich over the five days.

Co-ordinated by Shiraz Turvey and Paul Mellor, of the Wharf Brewery, the event is otherwise organised by the owners and managers of the seven venues taking part with no entry fee or ticketing.

There is one beer and cider list, to be released soon, and an exciting list of venues.

This year the trail includes Dovercourt town centre for the first time and features the historic port of Harwich, as well as the Alma Inn, Globe Inn, New Bell Inn, Crown Post, Stingray, Kingsway Hall, and Royal Oak.

Destiny David at the Kingsway Hall said she “couldn’t wait” to participate in the trail for the first time.

This is the tenth Harwich Ale Trail and the eighth such event to be held over the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Shiraz said the idea for the Ale Trail started when the 2015 Harwich and Dovercourt Winter Ale Festival was cancelled at short notice.

She said: “At the time, it was to fill a void in the local ale drinkers’ diaries.”

The event was a success, with guests downing more than 3,000 pints in four days and some visitors travelling from as far as Manchester.

She added: “It's a sad fact that many folk who visit Harwich for the first time have no idea about the lovely quayside in Harwich.

“Ultimately, the aim is for visitors to have a good time, and to consider returning to Harwich another time.”

Those travelling by train are advised to arrive at Harwich Town station; the first participating pub is less than five minutes’ walk from here, and the narrow streets of the historic town mean most venues are within a few minutes of the next.

Harwich Town station can be reached via Greater Anglia trains after changing at Manningtree. There are currently no engineering works likely to impact travel.