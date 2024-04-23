Anthony ‘Tony’ Maxwell, 21, passed away while on vacation near Antalya with his 33-year-old girlfriend.

According to reports, shortly after they arrived Tony stepped outside on to the balcony of their hotel room to smoke a cigarette while his girlfriend was unpacking their luggage.

Tony died after falling from the fifth-floor balcony in the early hours of last Thursday.

Doctors battled to save the young crane operator’s life, but were, unsuccessful.

The tragic news has left Tony’s mum Jade, 39, and his younger siblings Harry, 13, and Shelby, five, devastated, as friends and family grieve their loss.

His siblings are having a hard time accepting their older brother’s sudden death and the fact that he will never return.

Family friend Kirsty Quilter set up a fundraiser in support of the Maxwells to help bring him home and to fund the funeral.

She said: “For any mother this news is unbearable, but for this family, she has to stay strong for his two younger siblings and grieve her son who is currently still in a foreign country.

“I am setting up a Gofundme account to help bring Tony home. We have spent today organising this and an appointment has been made for Monday to start the process of getting him back.

“The family are awaiting a total price of how much bringing Tony home will cost but is estimated to be between £3,000 and £6,000.

“Tony was a credit to his family. At 21, he was the best big brother to his siblings. He was the friend that made everyone laugh, and the most polite young man I have encountered.

“No mother should ever have to say goodbye to their child.

"If you can give anything to help bring this remarkable young man home to his family where he belongs, we would all be grateful.”

The fundraiser has already raised more than £5,600 towards the £6,000 target.