Children gathered at Clacton Library, in Station Road, creating crafts themed around the unique blocks and creatures in Minecraft.

Creepers, cakes, torches and bees were all among the crafts created by the children, lead by the teacher at the front.

Minecraft is a 2011 sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios and originally released in 2009.

It allows the player to play in a world full of blocks in either survival mode, where the player can fight mobs and has to work for blocks, or in creative mode, where the player has access to every block and can unleash their creativity.

The game is loved by people of all ages and can be enjoyed by anyone.