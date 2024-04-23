The Hometown Half Marathon, organised by Eveson Row & Co, took runners from Colchester, through Wivenhoe and Alresford, to the finish line in Brightlingsea.

For every runner who took part, ten trees will be planted.

Proud - medals (Image: Eveson Row & Co)

Bethany White, the event manager, said: "In total, we will be planting 510 trees from this year’s event, it looks like our most likely location will be Africa and this will be confirmed soon.

"Once we have confirmation that the trees have been planted, we will be able to share a link with all of our runners where they will be able to see exactly where the trees are."

Ecologi will be planting all the trees on behalf of the marathon organisers.

Speed - runners taking part (Image: Eveson Row & Co)

Bethany added: "Our 2024 Hometown Half was not just any running event, it was a chance for communities to come together, cheer each other on, and create memories that will linger in the air long after the last runner crosses the finish line.

"Our goal wasn’t just to provide an enjoyable run but to showcase the authentic beauty of the towns along the way.

"The Hometown Half presents a chance for participants to learn more in-depth about the historic heritage of the cities, towns, and villages that surround our route, whilst also contributing to our environmental legacy of planting trees."