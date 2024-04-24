Tendring's Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) joined forces with the Harwich-based Leading Light Morris on a trip around four great pubs in Tendring on Saturday.

Annually held to celebrate St George's Day, the event promotes good pubs which sell real ale, alongside other drinks, and saw 50 members take part.

Mick Hearn, 70, CAMRA spokesman, said: “Whilst I love real ale, I didn’t join CAMRA for that, I joined to try (in a small way) to promote and protect good pubs."

CAMRA's mission is to promote and advocate the production, availability and consumption of quality real ale, cider and perry, and shine a light on pubs and clubs as social centres and part of the UK’s cultural heritage.

It also highlights the benefits of responsible drinking.

A spokesman for CAMRA said: "Pubs are so important in our lives, our collective culture, communities and mental health.

"Pubs close for a number of reasons but there is no sense of community and camaraderie drinking cheap supermarket beer alone in front of the TV."

Members of the group visited, The Trafalgar in Dovercourt, The Maybush in Great Oakley, The Ship in Great Holland and The Wick Lodge in Jaywick Lane.

Mick added : "Whilst the weather was a bit on the chilly side at least it did not rain during the dancing.

"However, there was a very warm welcome inside all the pubs."