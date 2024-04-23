Clacton Police Station, in Beatrice Road, will be opening its doors to the public on May 11 from 11am to 2pm.

Chief Inspector Ella Latham, Tendring District Commander, and her team will be at the station meeting members of the public.

Centre - the Clacton Police Station (Image: Newsquest)

There will be lots of police-themed activities for younger members of the community to get involved in as well as demonstrations from some of the specialist policing teams.

Officers will be giving an insight into their work and the type of equipment they use to protect people in Essex and catch criminals.

There will be lots of different Essex Police vehicles on hand for people to get a closer look at as well as some police uniforms to try on, too.

Sign - Clacton Police Station (Image: Essex Police)

A police spokesman said: "We’re delighted that we’ll also be joined by our colleagues including Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Tendring District Council and Safer Essex Roads Partnership.

"As well as several charitable organisations that we regularly work with such as Next Chapter, Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), Neighbourhood Watch and Essex Search & Rescue."

Refreshments will be available to purchase on the day, with all profits going to support local charities.

Parking isn’t available at the police station or in Beatrice Road, but there are several public car parks just a short walk from the station.