Clacton Pier is preparing for a special initiative, which was trialled for the first time in March for mums on Mother's Day, with hundreds making the most of the fun.

Now, the event is set to be repeated on June 16 and bosses hope for a similar response from those wanting to enjoy the rides with their children.

The offer will be extended to grandads, uncles and guardians over 18 when a ‘Big Day Out Band’ is bought for a child.

Adults will receive a free wristband and the offer is also available when children are using their annual pass.

Rides manager Harry Turley said it was a new idea which could become a regular fixture.

“It is a thank you to those who bring their children down to the pier throughout the year and a chance for them to enjoy the fun themselves at no extra cost,” he added.

“Father’s Day falls on the weekend when we are also offering up to four free wristbands to frontline emergency services and their families – police, fire, ambulance, RNLI or Coastguard – so there should be a great atmosphere.”

Ahead of the event, the attraction will be staging its second free fireworks of the year on May 5, with the action getting underway at 9pm.

Final decisions are also made for a special Jurassic half-term spectacle with nine days of activities and life-size prehistoric creatures roaming the pier.

Dylan the Dilophosaurus, Bronwen the Brontosaurus and Loki the Velociraptor will be the special visitors from May 25 to June 2.

More fireworks will be on display on May 26 and will include audio to add to the entertainment and mark the first anniversary of the opening of Jurassic Pier, a £500,000 interactive dino walk-through experience leading into a 4D cinema.

Further details will be announced nearer the time, as bosses at Clacton Pier have confirmed.