CleanupUK, which supports litter pickers in tidying public spaces, opened the new site with a beach clean-up, battling strong winds, before having a slice of celebratory cake.

Dr David Sollis, CEO of The Youth Enquiry Service (YES) where the new hub will reside, said: "I am delighted to be involved in this exciting programme of community activities, which I hope will engage and inspire young people from the Tendring area."

Among the launch attendees were Charles Bishop, the High Sheriff of Essex, and ward councillors Adrian Smith, Gina Placey, and Andy Baker.

George Monck, CEO of CleanupUK, said: "We understand that litter picking can feel overwhelming, but you're not alone.

"We're here to help you and believe that anyone can make a difference.

"We encourage litter picking in groups, and we always think a good litter pick is best ended with a chat, as well as a snack, because who doesn't love cake?"

Mr Monck concluded with a call to action.

He added: "Join CleanupUK to make litter a thing of the past."

CleanupUK currently helps create Cleanup Hubs in the most litter-afflicted communities, offering support for start-ups and established litter-picking groups.