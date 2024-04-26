Blueprints for 210 properties overlooking the “beautiful” Walton backwaters were approved by Tendring Council back in December 2021.

Taylor Wimpey originally wanted to build 250 homes on the edge of Kirby-Le-Soken, before pushback from residents worried about the impact the site could have on local infrastructure saw the number reduced.

The developer, however, has now reapplied for planning permission for its Burghes Estate, at Tupins Farm, off Elm Tree Avenue, to add a further 21 additional homes to the site, bringing the total to 231.

Blueprint - Taylor Wimpey originally wanted to build 250 homes (Image: Newsquest)

The news has not gone down well with locals.

One Frinton resident said: "There goes any green space they had previously allocated for a little park for the kids then.

"And probably the bit of green presently opposite the show homes. I can't see anywhere else they can put an extra 20 odd houses.

"It matters not what anyone says though, the government want houses built and plans are always granted eventually.

"It would be okay if they gave us extra schools, doctors and dentists."

Another nearby resident fears the impact the additional homes could have on the area.

They said: "The roads are already too congested, the surgeries too busy to see you, no dental surgery spaces, classes overcrowded, but sure, move another few hundred people in."

The additional homes would comprise of two and three-bedrooms, aimed at smaller families.

Hamford and Kirby-Le-Soken councillor Mark Cossens said: “The new application is very close to the original footprint of what had been approved.

"But, it includes replacing some of the larger properties with smaller two and three-bedroom properties more in keeping with the demand of younger couples and families.

“This has resulted in an increase in the total number of properties. I would be strongly against any further extension of the site.

"In the meantime, I would be encouraging residents to engage in the consultations which are going to come from the council with regard to updating the current local plan.

“Over the next few months, we can all have an influence on the future development of the area.”

Bosses at Taylor Wimpey have now responded.

A spokesman said: “We have submitted an application to replace a number of four-bedroom homes at our Samphire Meadow development with two-bedroom homes, in response to changing market conditions.

"This swap means there will be more homes on the site marketed towards first time buyers.

“The total number of bedrooms across the development remains the same and the footprint of the build area will not change.

"As such, these changes will not have a detrimental impact on local infrastructure or on the provision of green space.”