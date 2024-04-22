The star of Clarkson’s Farm, filmed in Oxfordshire, posted a photograph of the Øresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark on Instagram on Friday morning (April 5).

Mr Clarkson added the caption “I feel a green Porsche coming on” which amused fans given how against Porsche he has been in the past.

The 63-year-old even joked in the past that it may be because fellow Grand Tour presenters and friends James May and Richard Hammond own one.

The Porsche 911 model which Jeremy Clarkson is not a fan of.

In 2010, Mr Clarkson said: “As you may know, I have always loved the Porsche 911, in much the same way that I have always loved Peter Mandelson, mouth ulcers, Greece, marzipan, caravanning holidays, the smoking laws, British Telecom, pointlessly complicated gadgets, tea before four, Piers Morgan, sweet white wine, ramblers, liberal democrats, beards, the Boeing 777, global warming scientists, average speed cameras and, I don't think I've ever mentioned this before, the feel of a cow.

“In other words, I have always rather disliked the 911.

“Jokingly, and mainly to make them go away, I always tell fans of the breed that my dislike is based principally on the fact that James May and Richard Hammond both have one.”

Jeremy Clarkson with James May. (Image: PA)

Fans were left in disbelief at the caption with many pointing out Mr Clarkson's previous disdain for Porsche cars.

"There was a time when you would rather eat May's underpants than drive a Porsche, how times have changed," said one Instagram user.

The caption was likely in jest as Mr Clarkson added in 2019 that even bright green paint was not enough to make him buy a Porsche despite “adoring” the colour.

He responded to the dismayed fan and said: "Not sure you got the reference."

Yet the former Top Gear presenter does have some liking for Porsche due to a heart-breaking personal story.

Jeremy Clarkson is famously not a fan of Porsche.

During the Patagonia Special in the show’s 22nd season, Mr Clarkson recounted the story of his father’s passing and his respect for the 928 model.

“I know Hammond and May think my 928 Porsche is a bit dull, but for one very good reason, it isn’t dull to me,” he said in the episode.

“See back in 1994, I was living in London and I got a call one evening from my mum to say that my dad was desperately ill in a hospital in Sheffield, and I needed to get there as quickly as possible.”

“And I’d just taken the chicken out of the oven and I thought, ‘Well I’ll take that for my mum because she won’t have eaten.’ I ran outside and I had a 928 on test that week.”

“When I arrived in Sheffield, the chicken was still warm and my dad was still alive. In fact, he died half an hour later.

“And the truth is, if I hadn’t been driving a car which could sit quite happily at 170 miles an hour, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to say goodbye to my dad.”

“So as far as I’m concerned, the 928 is alright.”