Career Track, which was rated 'Good' by Ofsted following its latest inspection, celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

The Tendring Council (TDC) service runs a number of apprenticeships at both level two and three, with a number of apprentices placed at TDC, other local authorities across Essex, Suffolk and Kent and local businesses.

The council’s cabinet decided to continue its support for Career Track after it discussed a report into the future of the scheme at a meeting on Friday.

Councillors acknowledged the long-term cost of providing the service will need to be considered as part of developing the long-term financial forecast, while work will continue to reduce the overall costs.

They also endorsed the appointment of the governors to the governance board and welcomed the outcome of the Ofsted visit, which took place in November.

Gina Placey, councillor responsible for partnerships, said: “Since 1983 Career Track has continuously provided apprenticeship opportunities within the organisation and for other external employers.

“The council’s sustained commitment to the Career Track apprenticeship programme has been a central plank of its work to develop a more skilled workforce and to ‘grow our own’ employees of the future within Tendring.

“Career Track directly impacts on the raising aspirations and creating opportunities theme in the council’s 2024 corporate plan.

“The plan states that residents will be supported to reach their potential and realise their opportunities by working with businesses and improving access to skills, learning and training.

“Career Track Apprenticeships provide employment opportunities to Tendring residents and support businesses to thrive.”

Following a three-day visit inspection last year, Ofsted said Career Track has developed “ambitious programmes” that provide a good route to employment and further training for local residents.

In the past ten years, more than 500 people have taken part in a Career Track apprenticeship programme – with a current rate of almost 80 per cent remaining in a job at the end of their apprenticeship.