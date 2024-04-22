DS Phil Weedon, DC Adam Westall, and PC Tom Rowsell, together with local policing team officers PC Richie Brannan and Special Constable Damien Butcher were deployed to Clacton.

They had been sent out to arrest an outstanding suspect before spotting a mobility scooter on fire outside the front door of a property in the seaside town.

The homeowner, who had just returned to the address, shouted to the officers that his family was still trapped inside the building.

The quick-thinking officers then smashed a window to gain access before lifting seven children and two adults to safety, just as the mobility scooter exploded into a fireball.

The life-savers have now been awarded commendations from Rick Hylton, chief fire officer at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

He said: “I’m immensely proud of the people we have here in Essex who go above and beyond to help make Essex safe.

“Our firefighters have shown that they are never off-duty and have put their first aid training to good use to help people who desperately needed it.

“Our police colleagues ran towards danger to help save lives, putting their own lives at risk.

"It takes real bravery and courage to run towards a fire and even more so to run into it to rescue others.

“I and those people, will forever be grateful for your bravery and quick thinking.”