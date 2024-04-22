Starbucks drive-thru, at the Waterglade Car Park, in Old Road, finally opened its doors earlier this month, much to the delight of caffeine lovers in the town.

However, not everyone has enjoyed their first experience of the new site, with some customers having their cash refused after trying to purchase drinks.

Adam Cardy, 52, tried to pay cash for his order but was reportedly turned down by staff saying they would only accept cashless payments.

Coffee giant - Starbucks is opening a new cafe in Clacton (Image: PA) (Image: PA)

He said: “The new Starbucks does not accept cash. This will be the first and last time I’ll use it, sadly.

“I know some people prefer cash, others card or ApplePay. But I think all places should take cash, nothing more than that.

“Apparently it’s all Starbucks, back to Costa then."

According to Mr Cardy, the reason behind the coffee house’s decision to not accept cash was down to several reasons, including hygiene and cracking down on money theft.

He said: “It’s a multitude of reasons.

"It stops staff being 'tempted' to pocket a fiver, there’s no need for a security van to take takings, bring change, less chance of robbery and, some will argue, more hygienic as staff aren’t handling notes and coins.

“There is at least one shop in Clacton that is cash only, and that’s the Bakehouse on West Ave.

“Personally, I like the freedom to spend how I choose. As a taxi driver, I take card and cash.”



The coffee house giant has now said while some branches which are led by licensed business partners may only accept card, that is not the case with every Starbucks.

A Starbucks spokesman said: “Starbucks is committed to creating a culture of warmth and belonging in our stores, to provide an environment that is accessible for everyone.

“Starbucks does not have a cashless policy in the UK.

"The majority of stores continue to offer cash payments to customers, however, we operate alongside various licensee business partners, which means this may vary from store to store.”