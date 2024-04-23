The Ship Inn, in Rectory Road, Great Holland, opened its doors in October 2021 after being saved by its community.

The pub was saved by volunteers and residents, who bought the pub in its entirety to keep a vital part alive and going.

Two and a half years later, the pub is still thriving and mostly run by volunteers, with the exception of the chef, Brad.

The Ship Inn under a rainbow (Image: Ship Inn Pub)

With most volunteering projects, help is always needed as the pub gets busier and busier.

Now, the pub is preparing to launch a series of events, including its first volunteer morning on April 27, which will give potential volunteers and anyone interested some insight into what the existing team does.

The tasks of the volunteers include bar work, serving food, cleaning, gardening and maintenance.

A second event, a first aid day, will take place on May 11, hopefully, the first of several workshops of the Great Holland Community Benefit Society Ltd, which runs the pub.

Twelve spaces are available, which are free of charge and given out on a first come first served basis.

Shirley Davison, chairman of the GHCBS, said: “Our army of volunteers really are the lifeblood of The Ship Inn and at a time when the hospitality industry struggles for staff, we are frequently in awe of their commitment.

“Some are able to give us several hours a week whilst others just three hours every two or three weeks, but all are greatly appreciated.

“We would be delighted to hear from any readers who think that they would like to get involved.”

Secretary Wendy Pryde said everyone is welcome to join the team, as the pub is growing.

She said: “Our volunteers are so very special, and they are constantly showing just how much they care for the only pub in Great Holland.

The Ship Inn (Image: Submitted) (Image: Submitted)

“Their continuous support is amazing, from all sectors. Everyone works as a team and enjoy what they do. The GHCBS Ltd cannot thank them enough for everything they do.”

Anyone interested in the events can contact Wendy Pryde at secretary@shipinngreatholland.co.uk.