An inquest heard on Monday how Mr Gilbey fell through the plastic skylight in Shoeburyness whilst he was working on a building site.

The 40-year-old had been known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother.

Essex Police has since written to Essex’s area coroner requesting the inquest be suspended so a criminal investigation can be carried out.

Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost summarised the incident to the court and formally read out Mr Gilbey’s cause of death.

She said: “On March 27, George Gilbey was working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight.

“An ambulance was called and treated Mr Gilbey at the scene.

“His death was confirmed.

“Police attended and their investigation continued.

“A forensic post-mortem was carried out by Dr Swift, and a cause of death has been given as 1A, traumatic head injury to the head and torso consistent with a fall from height.”

Essex’s area coroner Lincoln Brookes then formally opened the inquest, and confirmed a criminal investigation is underway.

He said: “I formally open the inquest into George Gilbey.

“At this stage I would ordinarily adjourn to a fixed date, but I have received a written request from Essex Police to suspend the coronial proceedings pending the outcome of a criminal investigation being carried out by themselves and health and safety.”