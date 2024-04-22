Reality television star George Gilbey died after suffering a head injury after falling through a roof skylight, an inquest has heard.
An inquest heard on Monday how Mr Gilbey fell through the plastic skylight in Shoeburyness whilst he was working on a building site.
The 40-year-old had been known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother.
Essex Police has since written to Essex’s area coroner requesting the inquest be suspended so a criminal investigation can be carried out.
Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost summarised the incident to the court and formally read out Mr Gilbey’s cause of death.
She said: “On March 27, George Gilbey was working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight.
“An ambulance was called and treated Mr Gilbey at the scene.
“His death was confirmed.
“Police attended and their investigation continued.
“A forensic post-mortem was carried out by Dr Swift, and a cause of death has been given as 1A, traumatic head injury to the head and torso consistent with a fall from height.”
Essex’s area coroner Lincoln Brookes then formally opened the inquest, and confirmed a criminal investigation is underway.
He said: “I formally open the inquest into George Gilbey.
“At this stage I would ordinarily adjourn to a fixed date, but I have received a written request from Essex Police to suspend the coronial proceedings pending the outcome of a criminal investigation being carried out by themselves and health and safety.”
