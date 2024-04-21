Scrolling on your phone while waiting in a queue at a drive-through could also result in a six point penalty on your licence.

The Highway Code states that you must not hold and use a mobile phone to text, make calls, take photos or videos, or browse the web, while behind the wheel of the car.

This law still applies while stopped at traffic lights, queuing in traffic, supervising a learner driver, driving a car that turns off the engine when you stop moving, and holding and using a device that’s offline or in flight mode.

There are exceptions to the rule, however.

You can use a device held in your hand if:

you need to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop

you’re safely parked

you’re making a contactless payment in a vehicle that is not moving, for example at a drive-through restaurant

you’re using the device to park your vehicle remotely

As part of their UK Drive-Thru Index, the team at Select Car Leasing have issued advice on what the current Highway Code is when it comes to drive-through.

Graham Conway, Managing Director at Select Car Leasing, said: “Stopping by a drive-thru can be a quick and convenient way to grab a tasty meal or drink, but drivers should be aware that they could land a six-point penalty and a massive fine when using their phone, while the engine is running.

“In addition to calling or texting, this law also applies to using phones to take photos or videos, playing games, or scrolling through playlists at the drive-thru.

“Drivers will however still be able to continue using a ‘hands-free’ device, such as sat-nav, if it’s secured.”