The figures by The Ramblers – a charity for walkers - revealed 1,470 meters of green public rights of way are accessible to people in Clacton within a 10-minute walk.

This means Clacton ranks 338th out of 448 constituencies in England (the lowest quarter).

While analysis from environmental organisation Friends of the Earth revealed that 48 neighbourhoods in Clacton (85.7 per cent) have less than 10 per cent tree canopy cover.

Overall, Clacton has just 6.7 per cent tree cover – equivalent to 888 hectares.

In comparison, across England 43 per cent of neighbourhoods have less than 10 per cent tree canopy cover while 84 per cent have less than 20 per cent coverage.

The Ramblers researched how many green rights of way there are across England by using satellite observations.

While the Friends of the Earth analysis also revealed that there are fewer trees in the poorest neighbourhoods.

A Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said the Environmental Improvement Plan “sets out our ambition for every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green space or water.”

A £14.5 million ‘access for all’ programme for green and blue spaces, new National Park, and 34 new landscape recovery projects have also been announced.