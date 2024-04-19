Detectives at Essex Police are investigating a serious assault which was carried out in Pier Avenue, Clacton, shortly before 1am today.

When they arrived at the scene, near to Clacton Pier, they discovered a man who had suffered a stab wound.

Incident - Officers were called to an incident in Pier Avenue, Clacton in the early morning (Image: Google Street View)

The victim was subsequently taken to hospital in a stable condition, where he is currently receiving treatment.

A 28-year-old man from London remains in custody for questioning on suspicion of affray in connection with the police enquires.

Paul Honeywood, Pier ward councillor, has now shared his thoughts after the attack while wishing the victim a quick recovery.

He said: “I was shocked to hear about this terrible incident which took place in Pier Avenue.

“I do wish the victim of this awful crime a speedy recovery. I believe Essex Police will do everything they can to find the person responsible."

He also urged residents who have any information regarding the incident to contact the police as soon as possible.

“If anyone has seen anything or has any information, I urge them to contact the police," he added.

"They can do this through Crimestoppers and do this anonymously.”

Essex Police has now launched an appeal for any witnesses to come forward with information.

A spokesman of Essex Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who may hold information or have relevant footage, to come forward.



“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact the independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.



“Please quote reference 42/61768/24 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”