Corner House, in Wash Lane, has just launched its DNA initiative programme, which sees elderly home residents make new connections with youngsters.

The scheme is designed to bring primary school age children and elderly residents together to learn numeracy through dance and movement.

On some occasions use props like scarves to write numbers.

Activities coordinator Kim Mclellan said: “The children bring a lot of energy and fun into the home.

"The relationships they have built as been so beautiful to watch, some of the children have really taken to our residents and feel relaxed enough around them now to even choose to hug them.

“Many of our residents talk about it for days about how much they love it.”

More and more residents have joined the programme since it started, and say the home becomes even more alive every time the youngsters visit.

One resident said: "If I had had so much fun learning math when I was at school, I would have been far better at it now."

Another resident said: "I thought I had forgotten how to do math and have loved remembering numbers and helping the sweet children learn math.”