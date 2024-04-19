Tendring Council, which is responsible for the facilities, has been left counting the cost of repairs and the clear-up operation after a series of senseless acts in recent weeks.

The latest saw vandals hit facilities in Pier Gap, Clacton, on Monday afternoon, breaking open toilet roll dispensers, damaging sanitary bins and plastering walls and floors with wet toilet paper.

Previously vandals targeted the toilets at the Tennis Court in Lower Marine Parade, Dovercourt, where they again smashed open toilet roll dispensers, blocked sinks with toilet paper and covered walls and ceilings with wet paper.

Mess - Vandals left the toilets at the tennis court in Lower Marine Parade, Dovercourt badly damaged (Image: Tendring Council)

Peter Kotz, Tendring councillor responsible for assets, said: “These incidents are mindless acts of vandalism and show a real lack of respect for important facilities that are used by the wider community.

“There have been a number of incidents across the district in recent weeks and the cost of the clean-up and repairs is expected to be in the region of £2,000.

“We do not want to be spending tax payers’ money on repairs that could otherwise be spent on maintenance.

“I would urge anyone with information about the incidents or who witnesses vandalism at TDC facilities to contact the police or the council’s anti-social behaviour reporting line.”

Upset - Peter Kotz, Tendring councillor responsible for assets (Image: Tendring Council)

The incidents come after 65 trees were snapped by vandals at Parkeston’s Jubilee Park over the Easter weekend.

Species including London plane, liquid ambers and ginkgo were planted at the park by Tendring Council staff and the community following support from Essex County Council’s Urban Tree Fund.

It is estimated it could cost £6,000 to replace the trees.

Mike Bush, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, said: “These species were planted just last year with the aim of really boosting biodiversity in our district, supporting a range of different wildlife.

“There was a great sense of achievement and community ownership thanks to the volunteers who helped to plant the trees.

“It’s very disheartening to hear that all this hard work has been ruined by a few mindless idiots.

“We are planning to replenish and replace those trees so that our residents can continue to enjoy the park.”

Witnesses to the incidents are encouraged to contact Essex Police at essex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

Alternatively, anti-social behaviour can be reported to TDC’s anti-social behaviour answerphone on 01255 686359 or by emailing asb@tendringdc.gov.uk.