Ravens Academy, in Nayland Drive, received an inadequate rating after it was visited by Ofsted back in October 2019.

Inspectors were left underwhelmed by the quality of the school's wider curriculum which they said was "not good enough".

In their report they also said teachers had "no clear understanding of what sounds the pupils should know" in relation to phonics and their ability to read.

School principal Charley Minter said: “It was a lot of pressure and it was upsetting as we got the lowest mark you can get.”

Pleased - Delighted students at The Ravens Academy in Nayland Drive celebrated their good rating (Image: Public)

After the visit in 2019, Ofsted inspections were suspended through part of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the school in special measures for some five years.

Then last year reinforced aerated autoclave concrete was detected at the complex, resulting in more than half of the school having to be closed over fears part of the site could crumble.

“We had to shut 70 per cent of our school because of the issues with RAAC," added principal Minter.

"We had to close many classrooms, toilets and the canteen, but we have been added to the Government's rebuilding programme.”

Despite all the setbacks in recent years, Ravens Academy has now been rated good by Ofsted, which has left staff feeling hopeful for the future.

Principal Minter said: “It is a massive relief for all of us here and the staff have worked so hard to get here.

“We sent out the report as soon as we had it and parents told us how much our staff deserved it.

“We are still using portable classrooms and marquee for children to have their lunch, but there has been a massive improvement."

According to the education watchdog’s report, pupils have benefitted from "rapid improvement" at Ravens Academy.

Impressive - Students at The Ravens Academy commemorate their positive inspection by spelling out the word 'good' (Image: Public)

Inspectors say: “The trust and new leadership team have successfully addressed the issues from the previous inspection.

"They have done this while managing the problems with the site. This disruption has been a challenge for staff however, leaders, staff and pupils have got on with the job as a united community.”

The report also highlighted some areas of improvement, for example, the delivery of the curriculum and low attendance, which the school is already addressing.

Ofsted states the school needs to review their actions “to support pupils’ attendance and do whatever it takes to improve this”.