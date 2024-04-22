Essex Police officers conducted speed checks on Wednesday and Thursday across Tendring, after receiving reports from concerned residents.

On April 17, the force carried out a visit to Aingers Green, Great Bentley, during which they shockingly found 20 cars exceeding the 30mph limit, with the worst perpetrator clocking a speed of 49mph on the road.

The following day, officers located in Wivenhoe Road, Alresford, captured four vehicles breaking the 30mph speed limit over 45 minutes, with one vehicle achieving a top speed of 44mph.

In statement on the Essex Police Tendring social media page, officers thanked drivers who adhere to the speed limit.

They also confirmed police officers will continue to monitor the areas that are reported to the force, as part of its you said we did campaign.

This follows Essex Police’s backing of the Vision Zero, a campaign led by the Safer Essex Roads Partnership.

According to organisation’s website, road crashes devastate lives, destroy families and shatter communities.

It also states that in 2022, 48 people were killed and 3,515 people were injured in crashes on Essex roads.

Vision Zero’s ambition is to remove all deaths and serious injuries on the county’s roads by 2040.