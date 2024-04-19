Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Subscribe
News Clacton and Frinton News Picture galleries Crime
Clacton and Frinton Gazette

Updates as 'three-vehicle crash' on major Essex road causes huge traffic delays

Live

Crash on A12 leaves road partially blocked

Traffic
Witham
By Natalie Hensel

  • Accident on A 12 northbound sees the road partially closed
  • Carriageway between J23 and J24 blocked
  • Traffic increased back to J21 near Witham

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos