A CLACTON pre-school has confirmed the date for when it will be moving into its new temporary accommodation after its former home was badly damaged by a fire.
Burrsville Pre-School will be moving into the Playpalz Party and Soft Play Centre, in Telford Road, Clacton, from Monday,
Its move to the top floor of the site comes after Burrsville Public Hall, the pre-school’s home of more than 40 years, was decimated by flames.
It has not been confirmed how long the pre-school will be temporarily located in Telford Road for, but it could possibly be until the end of the summer school term.
Melanie Hobbs, founder of Burrsville Pre-School said: "We're so excited and pleased to welcome our children back.
"I know that's it's going to be a bit strange for them and for us, especially being somewhere different.
“But at least we'll be able to settle in altogether and can have loads of fun again.
"A big thank you to Playpalz for rescuing us."
The Burrsville Public Hall, in Gorse Lane, Clacton, caught light on March 30 at about 1.12am before two crews from Clacton and Weeley fire stations extinguished the blaze by 2.30am.
The building’s decking was left badly damaged as a result while the hall itself was also extremely damaged by the flames.
