Jack Robertson, 36, from Clacton has launched a petition to have the free outdoor gym equipment in the seaside town.

As an avid runner and fan of sports like jiujitsu and martial arts, he believes the outdoor gym would help many to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

He said: “I think the people of Clacton would benefit greatly from a free outdoor gym.

Fitness - The outdoor apparatus at Priory Meadow Play Area (Image: Nicky O'Dell)

“It creates communities within it teaches the younger generation that exercise is something the town values.

“Outdoor gyms are not just about promoting fitness; they also foster community spirit and provide an accessible way for everyone to improve their health regardless of income level.

“And who doesn't want to work out with a sea view?”

Outdoor gyms are similar to normal indoor gyms and feature a range of equipment in an open space.

Petition - Jack Robertson has started a petition for a free gym in Clacton (Image: Jack Robertson)

Machines are simple to use and also offer the benefit of exercising in the fresh air.

Active Essex, an Essex County Council initiative, has installed several of these gyms throughout the county, with two locations in Tendring, one at the Chapel Lane Playing Field in Thorrington and the other at Cliff Park in Harwich.

Mr Robertson hopes his petition is a success as he says access to fitness facilities remains limited in places like Clacton.

He added: “A free outdoor gym would provide an accessible option for residents of all ages and abilities.”