Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl was sexually assaulted near Braintree.
Essex Police are looking for help after an incident on a footpath near Levens Way in Great Notley on March 27.
Officers were told the attacker approached the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene at about 5pm.
The suspect is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, with blond hair and was wearing baggy jeans.
An Essex Police spokesman said: “If anyone has any information, witnessed this attack or has dashcam footage from the area, please get in touch quoting incident number 42/49747/24.”
