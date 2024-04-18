People planning to vote in polling stations for the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election on May 2 will need to show a form of photographic ID from a prescribed list in order to receive their ballot paper.

Dubbed Find it FrIDay, voters are being urged to take time on Friday, April 19 to check they have an appropriate form of ID.

Anyone who does not have an appropriate form of photo ID can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) up until 5pm on Tuesday, April 24.

Ian Davidson, the local returning officer for upcoming elections in Tendring, reminded voters it was important people looked for their appropriate photo ID while there was still time to apply for a VAC.

He said: “Following a change in the law last year, there is now a requirement for people to show ID before they vote at a polling station – and we want to make sure everyone is still able to cast their vote next month.

“By taking time on Find it FrIDay to make sure you have your photo ID – and that it will be accepted at the polling station – you will be prepared for election day.

“If you cannot find a form of ID from the Government list, or it is not acceptable, then you still have time to apply for the Voter Authority Certificate.”

The forms of photo ID you will be looking for will generally be a UK passport or driving licence, Blue Badge, older or disabled person’s bus pass, PASS card or Defence Identity Card.

You can see the full list at tendringdc.gov.uk/services/elections-and-voting.